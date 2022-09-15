Vote For Those Who Attempted But Did Not Solve Your Problems – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the sustained military offensive against terrorists and enemies of the state will secure Kaduna.

El-rufai, who spoke at the 4th edition of the Kaduna Book and Art Festival, applauded the efforts of security agencies in tackling crime and criminality in the state, Daily Trust reports.

He asked citizens to vote for leaders that will address their problems saying, “Vote for those who attempted to address your problems even if they did not solve them compared to those that created them.”

He said, “We regret that because of the train incident, the Abuja-Kaduna train is still not available, but in the last six weeks, there has been improved offensive operation against these criminals and we are confident if it is sustained, by the time you come back for KABAFEST 5, you can drive singly with your cat to Kaduna without any security or take the train.”

The governor thanked the organisers of the event, noting that KABAFEST was important to show the positive side of Kaduna away from what people say about the state.

He added, “What should matter is common humanity, such that everyone who chose to live, work and pay tax as citizens of Kaduna because the future of Kaduna is in the hands of young people, especially the women and we are determined to give them the opportunities to excel.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.