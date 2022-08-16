We Have Not Renamed Kaduna State – El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday, said the state has not been renamed, describing the report of renaming Kaduna as fake news, Leadership reports.

The governor’s special adviser on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, who stated Kaduna State government’s position on his twitter, called on the public to ignore what he called a piece of fiction.

Adekeye wrote: “Kaduna State has not been renamed. Ignore the elaborate piece of fiction that made the claim. It is fake news.”

However, some supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kaduna State who reacted over the report have accused the supporters of opposition parties of being behind the fake news, just as some opposition supporters on social media denied the accusation.

There was a report on social media, saying the Federal Government renamed Kaduna State to Zazzau State.

According to some posts on Facebook, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed a bill that changed the name of Kaduna State to Zazzau State.

Also, the senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani who allegedly co-sponsored the bill to rename Kaduna State has denied sponsoring such a bill.

In a statement issued by him and made available to newsmen, he said, “My attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent”.

Senator Sani who is the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stressed “I wondered how can people go to the extent of planning to destabilize their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.”

He said, the Senate is on break and that there is no such bill before the Senate, adding that requests for creation of states are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitutional Review.

“The story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies. Those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

The governorship hopeful said, he is fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure his success in the 2023 governorship election and that he has been sharing his blueprint for Kaduna State with critical stakeholders in order to get their inputs, adding that they are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.