We Must Stay Ahead Of All Threats – CDS Charges Commanders

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Wednesday, said that the military must leverage technology, enhance intelligence-sharing, and strengthen interagency cooperation to stay ahead of all security threats.

Musa said this at the opening of the 2025 CDS Joint Task Force Commanders Conference with the theme: “Enhancing Jointness across all Theatres of Operations”, in Abuja.

He commended the unwavering dedication and sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces in the various joint task force theatres in combating insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other security threats.

Musa said that the successes recorded in recent operations were a testament to the troops professionalism, resilience, and commitment to duty, demonstrated through unity of purpose and effective collaborations.

“However, while we celebrate these achievements, we must remain vigilant. The security landscape continues to evolve, presenting new and complex challenges.

“Evolving threats, such as the employment of armed drones, transnational crimes, and the proliferation of improvised explosive devices, demand innovative and adaptive responses.

“This conference is therefore, an opportunity to critically examine these challenges and develop actionable strategies to address them.

“We must leverage technology, enhance intelligence-sharing, and strengthen interagency cooperation to stay ahead of these threats,” he said.

The defence chief said that the conference would provide a critical platform for participants to reflect on their collective efforts, assess progress, and strategise for the challenges ahead.

He added that it was an opportunity to strengthen collaboration, share insights, and reaffirm commitment to the defence of the nation.

Musa said that the theme of the conference focused on the concept of jointness as a major determinant for operational success, particularly within the context of a complex and dynamic contemporary security environment.

According to him, the concept of jointness remains at the core of our operational success.

He said that a pillar of his leadership concept was to nurture a professional armed forces of Nigeria that was people-centric, capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.

The CDS said that commanders play pivotal role in fostering the spirit of collaboration and urged then to continue building bridges, sharing resources, and working as a cohesive team.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, and praised his sterling leadership and outstanding commitment as well as support to the armed forces and security agencies across the country.

“As we proceed with the conference, let us remember that the security of Nigeria is a collective responsibility.

“By working together, we can ensure a safer and more prosperous future for all Nigerians,” he added.

A former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Air Chief Marshal Oluseyi Petirin, said that the conference was an opportunity to critically examine the challenges and develop actionable strategies to address them.

Petirin said that the military must embrace technology and strengthen interagency cooperation to stay ahead of insurgency, terrorism and other threats.

