We‘ll Take Action After Listening To Both Sides – IPU Assures Natasha

The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Tulia Ackson, has assured suspended Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, that necessary steps will be taken after considering both sides of the issue surrounding her suspension.

Ackson made this statement in a video obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday, following Senator Natasha’s appeal to the IPU and the United Nations (UN) for intervention in what she described as an unjust suspension.

During the Women in Parliament session at the IPU meeting, Senator Natasha called for justice and urged global democratic institutions to address what she termed as political victimization.

Speaking at the session, Natasha recounted her ordeal, stating: “I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I’d like to apologise to honourable members—I am not here to bring shame to my country. I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria.

“Five days ago, on the 6th of March 2025, I was illegally suspended as a senator because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. I believed that submitting the petition would lead to a fair and transparent investigation, but instead, I was silenced and suspended.

“My suspension came with severe conditions: my security was withdrawn, my official vehicles and other entitlements were taken away, my salary was cut off, and I was barred from appearing near the National Assembly. For six months, I am not allowed to present myself as a senator, either locally or internationally.

“This is a clear case of political victimization and a systematic effort to exclude women from leadership in Nigeria. If a female senator can be treated this way in full public view, imagine what ordinary Nigerian women face every day in workplaces and universities.”

Natasha emphasized that her suspension was an assault on democracy, stating that the move sought to silence the voices of her constituents who elected her.

Responding to Natasha’s plea, IPU President Tulia Ackson acknowledged the concerns raised and assured that IPU would take action after listening to the other side.

Her words: “Dear colleagues, there was I matter before I closed the meeting, there was a matter that arose during the first session which we had this morning, the matter that was raised by our colleague from Nigeria, Senator Natasha. And because all of us had what she said and it only serves us better if I put a word in what she has said. So I would like to say we have.

“We have had her March 12, 2025 and having heard her, it would have been an opportunity for all of us to understand more about what she has said. But because we listened only on her side as an institution, as IPU, we will be taking the concerns that have been raised, not only taking her side but also giving a chance to listen to the other side as it is a custom for IPU and after having listened to the other side. We will take steps as necessary. So I thought it was necessary for us to say a word about it and then be able to take it further.

“So I thought I should let you members before we think she because she said something different from what the contributions were. So we have taken care of, we have taken the concerns that she raised and we will be working on them, of course, having listened to the other side and we will be able to take steps after that. I also recognize the fact that our Nigerian delegate who is here had requested the floor but because of time she wasn’t given a chance to speak. But like I said, we have had the concerns that have been raised by Senator Natasha…”

However, she reassured the assembly that the IPU would take all perspectives into account before making a decision.

The global parliamentary body’s commitment to hearing both sides suggests that further developments are expected as it reviews the matter.

