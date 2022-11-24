We’ll Win Kano By Hook or Crook – APC Chairman

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, on Wednesday, said the party would capture the state in the forthcoming governorship election by hook or crook, Punch reports.

Abbas spoke on Wednesday at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Gaya.

He said, “People are saying that I should stop saying the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook. We have today demonstrated our resolve of winning the election from top to bottom come the year 2023.

“Gaya, as you know is the home of APC; no political party can match our strength and our clout. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Gawuna is our candidate and he is going to be the next governor of Kano State.”