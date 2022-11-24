Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

We’ll Win Kano By Hook or Crook – APC Chairman

Published

The Kano State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Abbas, on Wednesday, said the party would capture the state in the forthcoming governorship election by hook or crook, Punch reports.

Abbas spoke on Wednesday at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Gaya.

He said, “People are saying that I should stop saying the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook. I want to tell this gathering that the APC will capture Kano by hook or crook. We have today demonstrated our resolve of winning the election from top to bottom come the year 2023.

“Gaya, as you know is the home of APC; no political party can match our strength and our clout. We are determined to take the bull by the horn in maintaining our dominance. Gawuna is our candidate and he is going to be the next governor of Kano State.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Tinubu Will Rule Nigeria For 8 Years – Nasarawa Gov

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmad Tinubu, will rule Nigeria...

12 hours ago

News

Why We Support Tinubu-Shettima Ticket – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural organisation has said the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has promised to address...

5 days ago

News

Friends Criticising Me Lobbied for Vice-President Slot – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said those criticising him over his choice of Kashim Shettima as his...

November 17, 2022

News

APC, PDP Trade Words Over Tinubu’s Candidacy

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it has every option to challenge the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress,...

November 14, 2022

Copyright ©