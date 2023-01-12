What Femi Adesina Told Me When I Visited Villa – Kukah

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has disclosed what the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, told him when they met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kukah spoke during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

During his Christmas message, Kukah had accused Buhari’s administration of nepotism, saying the president had failed in fulfilling his campaign promises to Nigerians.

Responding, Femi Adesina came hard on the bishop, saying he (Kukah) had failed failed as a moral authority.

Kukah said, “I always tell people that frankly I don’t worry about criticism because I consider myself as an academic. I never take offense when somebody doesn’t agree with me.

“Femi has got a job to do, he is actually being paid to do the job. I got my own job. But there is nothing personal about it. I read a lot of their criticisms; they don’t bother me because some of them are meant to move away from the things I had said.

“I read his statement; I didn’t think there is any reason for me to respond to what they have to say. And I remember the last time I was in the Villa, Femi said to me rather jokingly ‘Bishop you are always criticizing my government; so you have come today. I told him I was criticizing government before you came and I will criticize government when you are gone.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.