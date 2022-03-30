Why I Dumped PDP For NNPP – Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Tuesday officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Daily Trust reports.

Kwankwaso, who was a presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 general elections, received his NNPP membership card from his ward chairman in Abuja and asked other well-meaning Nigerians to join his new party to attain the change Nigeria needed.

He said his defection was historic and has opened a new chapter in the political life of Nigeria, adding that only NNPP has what it takes to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

He said PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed Nigerians and are not good alternatives in 2023.

“We had a situation in April last year where zonal positions were being shared among the states and all leaders in the six other states were given the opportunity to nominate. But in Kano, some people felt I wasn’t that important so they had to do what they did.

“That is what triggered the issue (defection) and I spent almost a year now waiting for PDP to talk to me, even the new leadership, to come and talk to me; they didn’t want to talk to me.

“For that reason, I felt there are irreconcilable differences between my humble self and many other leaders and they are mainly based on ideology.

“I have just received my membership card and of course, I’m the newest member of the NNPP. I’m so delighted that I’m now a member of the NNPP in Kano.”

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso, yesterday, wrote to his ward chairman of PDP to announce his exit from the party.

The letter reads in parts: “It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and, therefore, effective from Tuesday the 29th day of March 2022, I have withdrawn my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

His frontline candidates, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, had on Monday officially defected from the PDP to NNPP.

