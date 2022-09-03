Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu Fly Out to UK Again

Published

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Friday, travelled to London, United Kingdom, Punch reports.

They are expected to be joined by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who is currently on vacation abroad.

There were insinuations that the governors would meet with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in London, but this could not be confirmed as the former Lagos State governor was still in Nigeria as of Friday night.

Confirming the governors’ travel, a source stated, “Governors Wike, Ikpeazu and Ortom have flown to the United Kingdom for another round of meetings and horse-trading for the 2023 elections.

“They left on Friday and they are scheduled to hold another round of meetings with key stakeholders.”

Another source close to one of the governors confirmed the trip.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Taiwo Adisa, said he was not aware of the planned meeting, but confirmed that Makinde was still holidaying in London and was expected back in the country this weekend.

This is happening as the crisis in the PDP worsened over Wike’s demand for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor is insisting on Ayu’s removal over the alleged roles he played in the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flag bearer.

Wike has been at loggerheads with his party’s presidential candidate over the choice of his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

He previously met with top APC members, including the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Aliyu Wamakko; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; as well as the Ondo and Lagos state governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Almost Everything Difficult Under APC – Makarfi

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said insecurity has deteriorated under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). In an interview with BBC Hausa, Makarfi said...

2 days ago

News

2023: Wike Blows Hot, Says ‘We’ll Help PDP Lose’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to assist the Peoples’ Democratic Party lose the 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports. Wike, who...

2 days ago

News

Rapist From Rivers Joined Atiku to Receive Shekarau Into PDP – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike alleged on Tuesday that a ‘rapist’ who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers joined former Vice...

5 days ago

News

PDP NWC Divided Over Ayu, Chairman’s Fate Uncertain

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party is presently divided over the demand by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that the...

6 days ago

Copyright ©