You’re a Professor, Do Better, Obi Slams Soludo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has told the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to do better than he did while he governed the state, Daily Trust reports.
Obi, while reacting to recent bashing he had received for Soludo said since he (Soludo) is a professor he should be able to do better in governing Anambra State
Obi said this on Tuesday at the 2022 Lagos Business School Alumni Conference, in Lagos.
Soludo had recently called out Obi saying his investments in Anambra was next to nothing and on Monday he added that Obi would not win the presidential race come 2023.
Obi said “He (Soludo) remains my brother. For other things (that) I did not succeed, God has given him the opportunity to succeed. For me, you don’t finish governance. You stop where you stop and other people continue from there. He is the governor of my state, he is my senior brother and he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor and I am a trader.
“So he knows more, so he should be able to do things better than I am doing it. I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there, he should be able to do his own as a professor. The schools I didn’t roof, he will roof them, another person will do his own too.”
“The one they said is worthless, we invested N3.5 billion in International Breweries…that facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares was at a time being sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.
“When you spread your investment some will go up some will come down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I am defending comments by my brother,” the LP candidate said.
He also mentioned that he left the office without owing any contractor, supplier who had executed their job.
