You’re a Professor, Do Better, Obi Slams Soludo

“The one they said is worthless, we invested N3.5 billion in International Breweries…that facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares was at a time being sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.

“When you spread your investment some will go up some will come down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I am defending comments by my brother,” the LP candidate said.

He also mentioned that he left the office without owing any contractor, supplier who had executed their job.