#EndSARS: Bullets Fired at Lekki Toll Gate Were From Nigerian Army – Forensic Expert

A forensics company, Sentinel Forensic Limited, has said that bullets expelled from firearms during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos on October 20, 2020, were from the Nigerian Army.

The company’s representative, Joseph Kayode Funsho, disclosed this during an appearance before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which sat on Friday.

According to Funsho, the live ammunition (bullets) were discovered to have been registered to the Nigerian Army.

He, however, said the blanks didn’t match the records from the Nigerian Army’s inventory.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned to Saturday, September 11, for further hearing.

The company’s findings, however, seem contrary to claims of the Nigerian Army.

In November 2020, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, who appeared before the Judicial Panel insisted that only blank bullets containing gunpowder were fired at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20.

He also insisted that the military only fired into the air and not directly at the #EndSARS protesters.

While explaining that the blank bullets used, cannot cause any damage to the flesh, Brigadier Taiwo said if real bullets were indeed fired, one bullet had the potency to kill three persons at one shot.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.