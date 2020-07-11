Girl Advertised For Sale on Facebook, 28 Others Depart Lebanon For Nigeria

Some 29 persons have departed Lebanon for Nigeria, Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa said on Saturday.

Among the passengers is Peace Ufuoma, the girl who was put on sale on Facebook by a Lebanese and rescued by the Nigerian mission.

A Lebanese man, Wael Jerro, had placed a $1,000 price on the Nigerian lady before he was reported to the Lebanese government.

Dabiri-Erewa said the flight back home had received support from the Chairman of the Diaspora Committee at the House of Representatives, Tolu Akande-Sadipe, the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Julie Okah-Donli, the Nigerian mission in Lebanon and the Lebanese ambassador to Nigeria.

Finally ! Coming home !!!!!!Temitope , held behind by her employers and not allowed to board the last evacuation flight from Lebanon ,and Peace Busari, put up for sale on Facebook a few months back https://t.co/9qR95MqVgz pic.twitter.com/3DQXTJsRuv — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) July 11, 2020

NIDCOM has been heavily involved in bringing Nigerians abroad back home since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most commercial airspaces across the world.

In May, the federal government had facilitated the evacuation of 69 Nigerian citizens stranded in Lebanon.

