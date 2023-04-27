Connect with us

13 Buses Conveying 1,500 Nigerians Now Close Egypt, As Air Peace Takes Off Tonight

Published

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that 13 buses containing about 1,500 Nigerians are expected to arrive soon in Aswan, Egypt.

The NiDCOM Chair made this known while fielding questions from at an event in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa further disclosed that Air Peace will be leaving for Egypt tonight. She said they are expected in Nigeria by tomorrow.

According to her, “13 buses will soon be arriving. That’s what I am going to address now. As I speak to you, we are expecting about 1,500 Nigerians.

“And also, Air Peace will be leaving tonight from Nigeria to pick them up from Egypt and bring them back safely to Nigeria by tomorrow.”

When contacted a student in Sudan and asked if any evacuation was done, the student said it was true but that some were still in Sudan, waiting to be evacuated.

Contacted, the Director, Special Duties, NEMA, Dr Onimode Bandele, said the next batch of Nigerians to leave Sudan for Egypt were already boarding their busses.

He said: “Nigerians already know we hired 40 buses. So if 13 left today, it will be the next batch, and as I speak to you, the next batch are loading already.

“So until we finish loading, I will not be able to confirm how many buses have left because I don’t tell lies to the press.”

