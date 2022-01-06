Nigeria Officially Designates Bandits, Kidnappers, Others as Terrorists

The Nigerian government on Wednesday released a publication gazetting the activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and others as terrorists.

The official Gazette is coming barely twenty four hours after the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN hinted of its release.

Malami at a television programme on Tuesday morning, had stated that the federal government is waiting for the conclusion of the gazette before deploying the newly Tucano Jet to tackle activities of bandits and kidnappers ravaging parts of the North West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country.

The Gazette printed and published by the Federal Government Printer, Lagos, Nigeria FGP 213/122021/650, is titled: Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021 and became effective from November 25, 2021.

According to the document, “the activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar group in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the NorthWest and North-Central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

“Consequently the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form or activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.

“This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.

It would be recalled that the federal government worried by the magnitude of devastation caused by the affected groups in states like Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto amongst others had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja for an order declaring the activities of the group as amounting to terrorism.

Delivering ruling in the exparte application filed by the federal government, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had agreed with the position of the government that the action of the two groups are adversely affecting the economy and lives of people in the North West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country.

The judge held that “Upon reading the afidavit in support of the amended motion Ex-parte deposed to by Noma Ganau and after hearing A. K Alilu, “Order is hereby made declaring the activities of the 1st Respondent (Yan Bindiga Group), 2nd Respondent (Yan Ta’adda Group) and other similar group in any part of Nigeria especially in the North-West and North-Central Regions of Nigeria as acts of terrorism and illegality.

“That order is hereby made proscribing the Ist Respondent (Yan Bindiga Group), 2nd Respondent (Yan Ta’adda Group) and other similar group in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North-West and North Central Regions of Nigeria either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called and publishing same in the Official Gazette and two (2) National Dailies.

“That order is hereby made proscribing any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise ofthe Ist Respondent (Yan Bindiga Group) and the 2nd Respondent (Yan Ta adda Group) under any other name or platform however called or described.

“That order is hereby made against the groups stated in the application as Ist part and 2nd Respondents and all other criminal groups operating in any part of Nigeria with a view to carry out banditry, kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping for marriage, mass abduction of school children and other citizens, cattle rustling, enslavement, enslavement imprisonment, severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, killings in communities forced pregnancy, other forms of sexual violence, attacks and killings in communities and other commuters and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Nigeria”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.