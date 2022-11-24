Connect with us

Looted Funds: One Billion Dollars Recovered Since 2015 – FG

The Federal Government says it has made a recovery of one billion dollars ($1,000,000,000) since the inception of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2015 till date, Channels Television reports.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Buhari at the State House.

The AGF noted that the recovered assets, deployed to various sectors of the economy particularly to address poverty alleviation, has made huge impact on poverty levels and the nations economy.

Against this backdrop, he declared that the Council has given approval of an anti-corruption strategy document to strengthen anti-graft fight in the country.

In the same vein, the AGF expressed the Federal government’s worry over recurrent cases of budget padding, asserting that necessary measure would be explored to tackle it.

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

