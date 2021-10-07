Soldiers Manhandle, Arrest Actor Chinwetalu Agu Over Biafra Outfit

Nigerian Soldiers have reportedly arrested popular Nollywood Actor, Chinwetalu Agu in Upper Iweka area of Anambra state for putting on an outfit with colours of the Biafran Flag.

Agu’s vehicle was stopped by soldiers who wasted no time to bring him out of his bus.

In footage seen , Agu was dragged and manhandled by the Soldiers. It can be recalled that the Nigerian Government has banned the display of the Biafran Flag in any part of the country.

Last Month, Agu went viral on social media after wearing an outfit made of the Biafran Flag with many Nigerians stating on social media that ‘nothing must happen’ to the popular thespian.

The Biafran flag is the official emblem of South-East Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu.

They have been pushing for the eastern part of Nigeria to become a separate country and their campaign which was fraught with violent attacks and abductions in the region. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.