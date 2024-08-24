20 Medical Students Kidnapped In Benue Rescued – Security Sources

Security sources say 20 medical students who were kidnapped in Benue State have just been rescued.

The operation was coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser.

Security agencies – the police, DSS and military personnel and equipment were involved in the operation, with the support of the Benue State government.

Though the student have regained their freedom according to security sources, details of the rescue operation are still sketchy at the moment.

News of the abduction of the students hit the media space last Friday, attracting reactions from Nigerians who condemned the rising rate of kidnapping in the country.

The victims were said to be on their way to Enugu State, passing through the Otukpo Local Government area in Benue before they encountered bandits.

They were en route to Enugu for a programme when they ran into the kidnappers around Otukpo.

The students were said to be travelling in a convoy of two buses and were coming from the northern part of the country when they ran into the ambush on Thursday evening at about 5:30 pm.

A few days after their abduction, their captors had established contact with the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of ₦50 million to secure the release of their hostages.

IGP orders rescue

Responding to calls for the rescue of the students, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun,

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the IGP condemned the kidnapping of students.

Egbetokun described their abduction as “truly appalling, callous, and unacceptable”.

He said, “In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command and ensure the swift rescue of our beloved students. This initiative encompasses the mobilization of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

“The Inspector-General of Police reiterates the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

“The IGP equally appeals to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station the state’s command control number or the FHQ via Pressforabuja@police.gov.ng and other helplines.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and it will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law throughout the country.”

Kidnapping In Benue

In the past six years, the federal highway from Otukpo through Ugbokolo in the Okpokwu Local Government Area down to Odoba and Otukpa in Ogbadibu Local Government Area has become one of Nigeria’s dangerous roads to travel due to the notorious kidnap syndicate controlling the thick forests and vast ungoverned spaces.

Some weeks ago, the management team of the Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo, led by the Rector was kidnapped on that axis.

This was aside from several other victims including Catholic priests and many other kidnapping cases of motorists with little or no effort to tame the menace.

