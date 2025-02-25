Connect with us

200-Level Student Drowns In Bayelsa Creek Over N300 Bet

Published

A 200-level Chemical Engineering student of the Federal University, Otuoke, reportedly drowned at the Ekoli Creek in Yenagoa over an N300 bet.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, but the corpse had yet to be recovered, and the name of the deceased remained unknown.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the victim placed a bet with some people that he could swim across the river. However, as he was swimming, he went under the water and had not surfaced since.

A source who is a student of the university said, “Yesterday morning, a 200-level Chemical Engineering student made a bet with his coursemates to swim across the river. They all raised N300 each for the stake.

As he was swimming, he dipped and he has not been seen after that. He is still missing up till now.”

Attempts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the university, Ms. Mercy Ekott, were unsuccessful as she did not answer calls to her mobile number.

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Musa Mohammed, said he had yet to be briefed on the incident. Mohammed could not provide the name of the deceased student, stating, “I have no information on the incident.” He promised to provide updates as soon as he received any.

____

In this article:
