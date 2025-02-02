Outcry As Bayelsa Vigilante Chains Widow, 71, To A Pole

There was public outcry, weekend, following the viral video of a 71-year-old widow, Madam Sudinah Andrew, chained to a pole at the Market Square in Korokorosei Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government area by some members of the community vigilante group.

A non-governmental organisation, End Violence against Women and Children, EVAWC, said the incident occurred on January 28, 2025, adding that the septuagenarian was falsely accused of wielding a cutlass against her daughter during verbal squabble.

It was learnt that despite the allegation of possession of dangerous weapons levelled against the woman, some members of the community vigilante held a grudge against her for instigating police arrest against them last year over alleged harassment.

A brother to the widow, Mr. Thankgod Andrew, told newsmen: “The vigilante group on January 28, 2025, dragged my sister through the community and chained her to a pole at the market square from January 28 – 29, 2025.”

According to him, the vigilante group and some members of the community were alleged to have demanded for the sum of N50, 000 fines or flogging of 55 strokes of cane before she would be released.

However, she was released after her relatives and some NGOs petitioned the State Police Command.

The rescued widow was therefore taken to the emergency unit of the Government House clinic in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

While on the hospital bed, Madam Sudinah Andrew, told newsmen: “I was holding a cutlass because I was preparing to go into the bush to cut down plantain. I was cautioning my disrespectful daughter whose mother resides in another village. I told them I meant no harm but they insisted that I had committed an offence,” she said.

The team lead of EVAWC, Tina Tari Youdubagha, condemned the vigilante, describing the act as barbaric and a violation of the fundamental rights of the woman.

She said: “This case is inhumane and barbaric. I say no to it. We call on the Bayelsa State Police Command to investigate and give justice to the widow.”

Also speaking, the founder of the Do Foundation, Dr. Dise Harry, said: “This is another case of man’s inhumanity to man. This incident had touched on my gender and we will not keep quiet once again.

We are saddened by the fact that some persons have taken the laws into their hands by being a complainant, a prosecutor and a judge. It is time for a thorough and proper investigation into this case. We therefore call on the Bayelsa police command to please thoroughly investigate this case and bring the culprits to book. We have officially written to the Bayelsa Non Governmental Forum, BANGOF.”

