2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is The Way To Go, Says Dunamis Founder Enenche

The founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja, Dr. Paul Enenche, has said that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the way to go in the forthcoming February 25 Nigeria’s presidential election, Leadership reports.

Enenche, who might be tacitly telling his church members which candidate to cast their votes for in the next Saturday’s election, posted a photo on his Twitter handle on Monday showing himself and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.ka. Winners’s Chapel International, and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Bishop David Oyedepo, alongide the LP presidential candidate, with an accompanying message, which points to his political leaning.

Pastor Enenche wrote: “This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season.

What do you see? What can you hear?

Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty,sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go.

#Elections2023.”

Recall that Obi has been visiting Christian religious leaders in the course of his campaign including attending crowd-pulling religious programmes in recent times.

