Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Is The Way To Go, Says Dunamis Founder Enenche

Published

The founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja, Dr. Paul Enenche, has said that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the way to go in the forthcoming February 25 Nigeria’s presidential election, Leadership reports.

Enenche, who might be tacitly telling his church members which candidate to cast their votes for in the next Saturday’s election, posted a photo on his Twitter handle on Monday showing himself and the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.ka. Winners’s Chapel International, and presiding Bishop of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, Bishop David Oyedepo, alongide the LP presidential candidate, with an accompanying message, which points to his political leaning.

Pastor Enenche wrote: “This picture is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season.
What do you see? What can you hear?
Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty,sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity; here is the way to go.
#Elections2023.”

Recall that Obi has been visiting Christian religious leaders in the course of his campaign including attending crowd-pulling religious programmes in recent times.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Afenifere Youths Promise Obi Five Million Votes

The Afenifere National Youth Council has vowed to support the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, to become the President in the February...

2 days ago

News

Four Injured in Attack on Obi’s Supporters – Police

No fewer than four persons were injured in an attack on supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday...

February 12, 2023

News

APC Represents Darkness, Peter Obi Is The Light, Says Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has explained that he decided to pitch his tent with the Labour Party...

February 4, 2023

News

El-Rufai: Peter Obi A Nollywood Actor Going Nowhere

Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has described Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi a Nollywood actor who stands no chance of winning. He...

February 3, 2023

Copyright ©