Access To Aid Over, Okonjo-Iweala Asks African Leaders To Be Innovative

Published

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has asked African leaders to look inward for funding opportunities for the continent.

“Access to aid, I think we can begin to think of it as a thing of the past,” the former Nigerian finance minister said at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the ex-World Bank developmental economist, Africa really needs to change its mindset and see opportunities with the seeming challenge and effect of the pause of billions of dollars in global funding for United States’ health and education projects in countries of the world.

Okonjo-Iweala said African leaders must attract investment and mobilise resources to survive contemporary social and economic realities that come with the policies of the Donald Trump presidency.

