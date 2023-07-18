Connect with us

News

Collapse Of Ukraine Grain Deal, According to Okonjo-Iweala, “Hits Poor Countries Hardest.”

Published

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), criticized Russia’s decision to stop taking part in the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Monday.

The former finance minister tweeted her disappointment on Monday, stating that poor countries would be hit the worst by the deal’s cancellation.

“Deeply disappointed at the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the interruption of the grain trade from Ukraine. I share UN SG at antonioguterres’ regret and concern,” she tweeted.

“Black Sea trade in food, feed & fertilizer is critical to the stability of global food prices. Sad to say that poor people & poor countries are hardest hit. Let’s keep hope alive on renewal.”

Earlier, Russia said it would no longer cooperate with a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine’s grain.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

The initiative was established in July 2022 to abate a global food crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine — a neighboring country and fellow key grain exporter.

The deal allowed for commercial food and fertilizer (including ammonia) exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chornomorsk, Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.

____

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL.

