Ajaero Returns To Labour House After Honouring Police Invitation

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has returned to the Labour House after honouring the invitation of the police.

Ajaero reported at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday morning accompanied by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, and others.

He left the headquarters of the police Intelligence Response Team at about 11:15am after writing his statement. The NLC leader did not speak to journalists at the IRT headquarters but promised to speak at the labour headquarters.

His invitation by the police allegedly about an investigation bordering on terrorism financing had generated controversy with the NLC and other labour unions accusing the Federal Government of attempting to intimidate labour leaders.

Before honouring the invitation, labour members had gathered at the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday in solidarity with their President.

According to the police authorities, Ajaero is to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

The invitation came in the wake of a night raid by the police on the NLC national secretariat in Abuja.

Earlier, the NLC National Executive Council held an emergency meeting in the early hours of August 20, where they condemned the action.

The Council described the allegations against Ajaero as trumped-up and politically motivated to silence organised labour.

They said that the police invitation to Ajaero was too short and asked for a postponement of his appearance.

‘Harassing Labour Leaders’

Worried over the possible detention of Ajaero, the NLC leadership warned that it would embark on a nationwide strike should their President be arrested.

The union accused the Federal Government of harassing its leaders and has put its members and affiliates on red alert.

Deputy President of the Congress, Comrade Minjibir Ado issued the warning after an emergency meeting of the group’s National Executive Council on Auust 20

Amnesty International Reacts

Global humanitarian organisation, Amnesty International Nigeria had condemned the current onslaught against the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

A statement signed by the organisation’s Director, Isa Sanusi on August 20, described fresh allegations of terrorism financing by the Nigerian authorities against Ajaero and its leaders as an attempt to intimidate the unionists.

The international group’s reaction comes following NLC’s threat to embark on a nationwide strike should the police detain Ajaero.

Sanusi said, “Amnesty International is deeply concerned by the Nigerian authorities’ fresh attempts to further intimidate and harass Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) through threats of arrest of its President Joe Ajaero. We urge the authorities to end this pattern of brazen impunity and respect the right of the labour unions to agree or disagree with government and its policies.

“Under international human rights law and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Right, freedom of association is guaranteed, and workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities. The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.