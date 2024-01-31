Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Most Govs In Review Committee Not Paying Minimum Wage — Ajaero

Published

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, says most governors of the 37-Member Tripartite Committee On Minimum Wage are guilty of not complying with the proposed base pay structure.

Vice President Kashim Shettima had inaugurated the committee in Abuja earlier on Tuesday, saying the decision was aimed at ensuring a decent living wage and in compliance with the existing National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 which will expire in a few months from now.

Speaking on Tuesday on Channels Television’s Politics Today Ajaero said, ”Most of the governors in the minimum wage committee are those who are not paying minimum wage or paying them in breaches.”

”The governors who are in full compliance with the minimum wage are not adequately represented, so whatever made the Federal Government bring in those who are not compliant or compliant in breaches to form the bulk of the membership of the minimum wage committee from the state government that will unfold with time,” he said.

The House of Representatives’ move to amend the National Minimum Wage Act in 2017 for a compulsory review of workers’ remuneration every five years led to the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari

Asked to name certain states that have failed to implement the minimum wage, Ajaero said, “A state like Zamfara, I don’t know how much Borno and Bauchi are paying, there is a minimum wage law which criminalises the non-compliance of the minimum wage.”

”And the Nigerian state has not tried to enforce these laws, others are just enforcing them in breaches. Take Anambra State for instance, Anambra State pays N30,000 for the least paid. I challenge anybody from Anambra to prove that even a permanent secretary is earning up to N170,000 or N180,000,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Blackout, Fuel Scarcity Greet NLC/TUC Strike

The strike declared on Monday by organised labour in protest against the alleged assault on President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero...

November 16, 2023

Big Story

Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On Nov 14 Strike

The National Industrial Court (NIC) has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as their affiliates from...

November 11, 2023

News

Opposition Have Paid NLC Leadership $5m To Destabilize Nigeria – Group

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been accused of a grand plot to destabilise the country through protests. The Civil Society...

September 24, 2023

News

Amidst Tribunal Judgement: President Tinubu Travels To India For G-20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived New Delhi, India, for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit. The President arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday after departing Abuja...

September 6, 2023

Copyright ©