Court Stops NLC, TUC From Embarking On Nov 14 Strike

The National Industrial Court (NIC) has restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as their affiliates from embarking on any form of strike or industrial action.

The two major labour unions were on Friday evening ordered to stop their nationwide strike action scheduled to commence on November 14.

President of the Court Justice Benedict Kanyip issued the restraining order following an ex-parte application brought before the Court by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Justice Kanyip invoked Sections 17 and 19 of the National Industrial Court Act to issue the restraining order against the labour.

The Federal Government and the AGF through their lawyer Tijani Gazali had in the ex-parte application prayed the court to stop the planned strike action so as to stop untold hardships that would be inflicted on innocent law-abiding citizens and their businesses.

While arguing the ex-parte application Gazali, drew the attention of the court to a series of hardships suffered by Nigerians.

He says that unless the planned strike action is stopped, there may be a likelihood of a breach of peace and tranquility in the country.

In a short ruling, the judge said that it is within the power of the court to intervene by way of a restraining order to ensure peace and tranquility.

He proceeded to grant all the requests of the Federal Government as contained in the motion paper.

Besides, Justice Kanyip directed that the restraining order be pasted on the wall of the Labour House being the last known address of the two defendants to draw their attention to the Court’s position.

The judge also directed that the order along with the originating and other processes be served on the defendants by publication in two major national dailies.

Meanwhile, the case file has been transferred to Justice Olufunke Yemi Anuwe who was said to be handling similar labour dispute-related matters between the two same parties.

Justice Anuwe, the Court President said, would issue a hearing notice to the parties at the appropriate time.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.