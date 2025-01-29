Alaafin Orders Dissolution Of Unapproved Coronation Committee

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owode, has swiftly dissolved an unauthorised coronation committee allegedly formed by a group of individuals without his consent.

This announcement was made public on Wednesday from Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The revered monarch issued a stern warning that any future meetings or activities associated with this committee would be deemed illegal and would not be tolerated.

Emphasising the importance of protocol, Oba Owode made it clear that any committee or event related to his coronation must receive prior approval from his office.

In a statement titled, “Coronation Committee Setup in Oyo Town—Notice of Cease & Desist,” the Alaafin declared, “Let it be known to all that any committee or activity established without the prior consent and approval of His Imperial Majesty and his office shall be considered unauthorised and will not be permitted to exist.”

The monarch demanded that all individuals involved in the unauthorised committee immediately halt any activities related to it.

He further stated, “The public and the organisers of this so-called coronation committee are hereby notified that no approval or consent has been granted by the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owode I. Thus, all discussions on this matter must cease at once.”

Additionally, the Alaafin clarified that any fundraising efforts connected to the coronation will be managed exclusively by the royal family, who will also determine the composition of any official committee should it become necessary.

He expressed appreciation for the efforts of the organisers but reaffirmed that all initiatives or activities pertaining to the coronation must receive clearance from his office before being publicised.

“The royal family will keep the community informed of any developments regarding future contributions,” he said.

