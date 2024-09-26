Alleged Money Laundering: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Yahaya Bello

The Federal Government has filed a fresh 16-count charge against Former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The charge filed before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja borders on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110.4 billion.

This is contrary to Sections 96 and 311 of Penal Code Law Cap.89 Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963 and punishable under Section 312 of same law.

The former governor is to face this fresh 16-count charge alongside two officials of the Kogi State government — Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha.

The defendants were alleged to have used state funds from the Kogi state treasury to acquire properties in highbrow areas within the FCT and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The charges

IN COUNT ONE of the charge alleges that Bello, Oricha and Hudu, sometime in 2016 in Abuja, agreed amongst themselves “to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum of N110,446, 470, 089.00 (One Hundred and Ten Billion, Four Hundred and Forty six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Eighty Nine Naira)

In COUNT TWO, the defendants were said to have used the total sum of N950 million in 2023, “for the acquisition of a property known as No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja”.

COUNT THREE, they accused the defendants of using N100 million “for the acquisition of a property known as No: 1160 Cadastral Zone CO3, Gwarimpa I District, Abuja” in 2021.

In COUNT FOUR, they were accused of using N920 million “for the acquisition of a property known as No: 2 Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Street, Asokoro, Abuja” in 2020.

In COUNT FIVE, the defendants allegedly used N170 million “for the acquisition of a property known as Block D Manzini Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja” in 2022.

In COUNT SIX, they allegedly used N100 million to purchase a property known as No: 1773 Guzape District, Abuja in 2018.

In count seven, they allegedly used another N100 million “for the acquisition of a property known as No: A02/176 Block 488B, Lome Street, Wuse 1, Abuja” in 2020.

In COUNT EIGHT, they were said to have in 2020, used N66 million “for the acquisition of a property known as No: 739 Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 at No. 13 Citiscape-Sharriff Plaza, Abuja”.

In COUNT NINE, It was alleged that the trio used N550 million for the acquisition of a property known as No: 2934 A Cadastral Zone A06 also known as No.1 Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama District, Abuja”, in 2020.

In COUNT TEN, they were said to have used N650 million to purchase a property known as No: 1058, Measuring 1450.77 sqm in Cadastral Zone A08, Wuse 2 also Known as NO.2 Durban Street Abuja, in 2021.

In COUNT ELEVEN, the accused persons were said to have used 5,698,888 Dirhams in 2022 “for the acquisition of a property located at Hotel Apartment Community: Burj Khalifa, lying, being and situated at Plot 160, Municipality NO 345-7562, Sky View Building No.401, Floor4, Dubai U.A. E.”

In COUNT TWELVE, the defendants were accused of using N60 million for the acquisition of a property known as Block 18 (337) flat B Gwelo street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja in 2016.

In COUNT THIRTEEN, the defendants were alleged to have “dishonestly used the total sum of N310,443,450.00 to renovate a property known as No: 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja” in 2017.

In COUNT FOURTEEN, alleges that the defendants “dishonestly sent the total sum of $570,330.00 to account No. 4266644272 Domiciled with TD Bank, United States of America” in 2021.

In COUNT FIFTEEN, they were also alleged to have “sent the total sum of $556,265.00 to account No. 4266644272 domiciled with TD Bank, United States of America”, in 2021.

In COUNT SIXTEEN, Bello alone was alleged to have had under his control, “the total sum of N677, 848,000 unlawfully obtained from Bespoque Business Solutions Limited” sometime between 2017 and 2018, in Abuja.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.