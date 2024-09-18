Yahaya Bello Has Honoured EFCC’s Invitation— Media Aide

Former Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has honoured the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after months of back-and-forth and an attempt by the agency to arrest him.

A statement by the Director, Yahaya Bello Media Office, Ohiare Michael on Wednesday, said Bello has honoured the invitation of the EFCC “after due consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.”

The statement said, “The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, had, all the while, only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. It is important for the former Governor to now honour the invitation of the EFCC to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.

“The former Governor believes firmly in the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to place Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic development; and supports the fight against corruption in the country.

“It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to put in place an anti-corruption mechanism to check graft and ensure that the resources of the State work for the people of the State.”

Michael said Yahaya was accompanied to the EFCC Headquarters by high-profiled Nigerians.

“It is our hope that the Commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Details of his engagement with the operatives of the Anti-Graft Agency will be disclosed later,” the statement added.

The move comes after Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja adjourned proceedings on the alleged money laundering case instituted by the EFCC against Bello to September 25.

It would be recalled that Bello was sued by the EFCC on a 19-count charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of ₦80bn.

However, Bello has consistently refused to honour EFCC’s invitations for questioning, and has consistently boycotted court trials.

