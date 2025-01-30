EFCC Admits Glitches In Car Auction,  Promise To Review Complaints

____
Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
ABUJA: A fight broke out between thugs loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and those loyal to his challenger,...
A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing in the alleged money laundering case against former governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, until...
The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has warned against corrupt practices among personnel of the commission. He urged the bad eggs...
Detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that he is not expecting favourable judgment from any court...