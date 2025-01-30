Connect with us

EFCC Admits Glitches In Car Auction,  Promise To Review Complaints

Published

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has acknowledged the technical glitches and complaints that marred its online auction of forfeited vehicles.
The auction, conducted by accredited auctioneers on behalf of the Commission, faced issues such as difficulties accessing the website, unexpected shutdowns, and inflated bid prices.
These problems affected a significant number of Nigerians who participated in the event.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity, confirmed that the Commission had received numerous complaints from citizens.
He noted that over 4 million people had taken part in the auction, and the sheer volume of participants, combined with unstable internet services in certain regions, may have contributed to the difficulties encountered.
Oyewale explained that, while the EFCC monitored the process, it could not intervene directly, as the auction was managed by licensed auctioneers in accordance with relevant laws, including the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022 and the Public Procurement Act 2007.
Despite these limitations, the EFCC emphasised its commitment to ensuring that the auction process remains transparent, and that participants who successfully navigated the system will receive their vehicles.
The Commission further stated that the auction was intended to provide a seamless and open platform for Nigerians to acquire forfeited assets.
Oyewale added, “The Commission is currently awaiting the report from the auctioneers and assures that genuine complaints from members of the public will be reviewed to ensure that no one is short-changed in the exercise.
“The Commission’s sole interest in the public auction is to ensure that the assets are disposed of in the most transparent manner, and that the nation receives value for these assets. This cannot be compromised under any circumstances.”

