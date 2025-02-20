Police Arrest Suspect Who Killed Gang Member In Abuja

Connect with us

 The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has arrested a member of a criminal gang, which specialises in stealing motorcycles from Okada operators, after he invited one of his gang members, prepared food for him to eat and killed him (gang member).

Spokesperson of the command, Josephine Adeh, said the arrest was made when Police responded to a distress call received about 1:30p.m., regarding a suspected homicide in Dantata Village on February 13, 2025.

She said: “Officers quickly mobilised to the scene, leading to the arrest of 23 year-old Iliyasu Mohammed from Dakwa, Municipal Area Council, Abuja. He is accused of the brutal murder of his friend, Safillahi Muhammad.

“Initial investigations indicate that the suspect lured the victim to his home, where he served him food. While the victim was eating, Mohammed attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting multiple wounds to the head and body.

“Police found the victim unconscious in a pool of blood and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Further inquiries revealed that Mohammed is an ex-convict.

“During questioning, he confessed to the murder and disclosed his involvement in a criminal syndicate led by an individual named Hassan, who remains at large.

“This gang is known for targeting motorcyclists to steal . The police are actively pursuing other members of the gang who have fled.”

