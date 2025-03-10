Hardship, Insecurity Worsening In Nigeria — Catholic Bishops

ABUJA – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has warned that the country’s economic situation, including hardship, insecurity, and youth unemployment have reached alarming levels despite recent government reforms.

The bishops expressed grave concern on rising poverty, food inflation, kidnappings, and the deplorable state of correctional facilities, calling for urgent and decisive action to address the crisis.

The warning came during the 2025 First Plenary Meeting of the CBCN, held at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, CSN, in Abuja, yesterday.

The event was attended by top religious leaders, including Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of CBCN; Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN; and Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja.

They urged the government to tackle the root causes of economic hardship and insecurity, emphasizing that millions of Nigerians were suffering under extreme conditions of poverty and fear.

Archbishop Ugorji acknowledged some of the government’s economic and fiscal reforms, such as road rehabilitation, the student loan scheme, and debt servicing reduction.

Ugorji said: “While we recognise the government’s efforts in implementing certain reforms, the reality remains that most Nigerians are struggling more than ever before.

“Food inflation has hit 39.84 percent, making it nearly impossible for families to afford three meals a day. The statistics are alarming, 129 million Nigerians are now living in multidimensional poverty. Palliatives and temporary relief programmes are not enough. We need sustainable solutions that address the root causes of economic hardship.”

The bishops also raised alarms over worsening insecurity, with violent attacks by Boko Haram, bandits, and unknown gunmen increasing across the country. They noted that kidnappings for ransom have escalated, with religious leaders among the latest targets.

Ugorji highlighted the recent abduction of Fr. Philip Ekweli and a major seminarian, as well as the killing of Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu, as evidence of the growing threat.

Ugorji declared, “Our nation is under siege. We hear daily reports of innocent Nigerians being abducted, tortured, or killed by criminals who operate with seeming impunity. Even men of God are not spared. How much longer will we continue to live in fear? We call on the government to step up its security efforts, invest in intelligence gathering, and provide the necessary tools for our security forces to protect lives and property.”

Youth unemployment was another critical issue raised at the plenary. With 53 percent of Nigeria’s young population unemployed, the bishops described the situation as a ‘ticking time bomb.’

They warned that widespread joblessness was pushing many young people into crime, including internet fraud, armed robbery, and ritual killings.

The bishops urged the government to invest in vocational training and job creation initiatives to prevent further social unrest and radicalization of frustrated youths.

Archbishop Ugorji lamented, “It is heartbreaking to see our young people lose hope in their country. Many have turned to crime out of desperation, while others risk their lives on dangerous migration routes in search of a better future. This is unacceptable. The government must prioritize job creation and vocational training programmes to engage our youths positively and prevent them from falling into the hands of criminal elements.”

The deplorable state of Nigeria’s prisons was also a major point of concern. The bishops criticized the overcrowded and inhumane conditions of the prisons, where 60-90 percent of inmates are awaiting trial.

They stressed the need for judicial reforms to ensure timely trials, as well as improvements in prison infrastructure to align with global human rights standards.

They called for the expansion of rehabilitation programs to help inmates reintegrate into society.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the CAN President, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the urgency of national healing and renewal.

He described Nigeria as being at a breaking point, where citizens are overwhelmed by hunger, insecurity, and despair.

Okoh stated, “Our people are suffering like never before. Every day, families are forced to make heartbreaking choices, whether to eat or to pay school fees, whether to buy medicine or to pay rent. The gap between the rich and the poor has never been wider, and if we do not take urgent action, we risk plunging into deeper chaos. This is a time for national reflection and genuine efforts toward economic and social transformation.”

Similarly, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama decried the deepening economic crisis, stating that poverty and inflation have crippled millions of households.

He urged the government to prioritize economic policies that provide relief to struggling citizens, warning that prolonged hardship could lead to increased social unrest.

Kaigama also called for a cultural shift away from materialism and corruption, urging Nigerians to embrace values of honesty, integrity, and community support.

