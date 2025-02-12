EFCC Arraigns Man For Allegedly Refusing To Accept Naira As Legal Tender

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, arraigned Precious Uzondu on a two-count charge bordering on alleged refusal to accept naira as a legal tender before Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Precious Chimaobi Uzondu, on the 10th of December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, refused to accept Naira (Nigeria’s legal tender) by accepting the sum of $5700 (Five Thousand Seven Hundred USD) as a means of payment for a purchase of a Carter diamond bracelet with serial number (12345678) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Given his pleas, prosecution counsel, Hannatu Naisa, prayed the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a correctional centre.

Counsel to the defendant, Jennifer Achinuagole, informed the court of a pending bail application and prayed the court to adopt the same as her oral application.

Responding, Naisa informed the court about a counter-affidavit and a written address to the application. She prayed the court to accept the same and discount the application by the defendant.

After listening to both parties, Justice Owoeye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must own landed property in Lagos which must be verified by the court and also swear to an affidavit of means.

The judge also ordered the defendant’s remand in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned till April 8, 2025, for the commencement of trial.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.