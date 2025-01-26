EFCC Chair: Ongoing Cleaning Will Spare No One

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has warned against corrupt practices among personnel of the commission.

He urged the bad eggs to retrace their steps, warning that the internal cleansing ongoing in the commission would not spare anyone.

Olukoyede disclosed this during the commission’s 2024 Rewards and Recognition ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

He said, “Indeed, this recognition coming at a time like this when some bad eggs in our fold are trying to bring back the hand of the clock against our cherished values is a morale booster.

“It shows that hard work pays and integrity has good rewards. For those taking shortcuts to help themselves, I equally charge you to retrace yourself to accountable conduct. The internal cleansing going on in the commission will spare no one.

“I continue to stress the need for us to do the right thing. Integrity is the best preservation and assurance. Anything short of it is a disaster waiting to happen. “

He also announced that the commission has approved the promotion of no fewer than 900 personnel, some of whom had been awaiting promotion for seven years.

Olukoyede also announced the reinstatement of life and property insurance for EFCC operatives, a policy that had been absent for two decades.

“For 20 years, we have not had any life and property insurance. And I believe that in another one or two months, we should be done with our life insurance and also the property insurance.

“We are going to do everything possible to ensure that our welfare is well taken care of within the limits of our resources. And even if we have to stretch ourselves, I think we deserve it by partial of the risk we take in this job,” he stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.