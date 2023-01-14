Atiku Campaigns in Kogi, Promises to Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says if voted to power in the next presidential election, he will fully revive the iron and steel company in Ajaokuta, Kogi State to create jobs for teeming young Nigerians, Daily Trust reports.

Atiku disclosed this at the confluence stadium in Lokoja on Saturday during his presidential campaign rally, saying that a vote for him is a solution to the challenges bedevilling the federal government.

“Give us your support, the nightmare that was the challenge of the iron and steel company, Ajaokuta in Kogi State will be a thing of the past,” he said.

He assured the people of the state of his readiness to ensure that the Lokoja port authority being handled by National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA) is completed for the benefits of all in the country.

The PDP presidential candidate said he would put the structure on ground to create jobs and enlarge business community, restating his promise to empower women and youths in the society with $10b to boom the personal income for an enduring economy.

Atiku added that a vote for him would end the incessant ASUU strike and incident of salary arrears that enveloped the nation’s university system.

Former governors of the state, Captain Idris Wada and Ibrahim Idris urged the people of the state to vote for the party, saying that the situation of the state is pathetic due to poor leadership of the APC led government.

“Nigeria is a delicate and dangerous country. We need to elect competent, resourceful and intellectual person to make things work and carry us out of the present trouble the nation found itself. That person is the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has seen it all,” Wada said.

Also, the chairman of the PDP in the state , Engineer Sam Ohoutu said the resounding welcome that attended the campaign rally of the party presidential candidate was evidence of acceptance.

He said “Atiku is full of contents, vigour and vitality,” stressing that he is the person that can fix things to work at this trying moment in the history of this nation.

The presidential campaign rally witnessed the defection of many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

Among others, former deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba and ex-Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Imam Alfa and Hon. Yahaya Karaku dumped the APC alongside their supporters to PDP.

The National chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu who received the defectors urged the party members to receive them back into the party without discrimination for a resounding victory at the polls.

The former Deputy governor who spoke on behalf of the decamped members said they decided to come back to the party because the APC failed to fulfil its promises since 2016 to date in the state.