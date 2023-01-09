Connect with us

Atiku Not Sick, in London For Meetings With UK Govt – PDP

Published

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is not sick but in “super form healthwise”, Channels Television reports.

One of the spokespersons for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dino Melaye said the former vice-president is in London, the United Kingdom for meetings with the British government.

There have been reports that Atiku is in London for treatment but Melaye dismissed the reports as “lies”.

“Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100% fit and in super form healthwise. The British Government invited the leading presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, just like they had invited Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi earlier,” Melaye tweeted on Sunday.

Also , on Sunday, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the PDP presidential candidate will arrive in London on Monday for meetings with the British Government.

 

 

