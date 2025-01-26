Australian Open: US Underdog Madison Keys Win First Grand Slam Title

American underdog Madison Keys finally got her hands on a Grand Slam trophy after holding off defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to win the Australian Open women’s singles title.

Keys, playing her second major final and first for over seven years, beat the world number one 6-3 2-6 7-5.

The 29-year-old is the fourth-oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title.

Keys, seeded 19th in Melbourne, clasped her head in amazement before an emotional hug with husband and coach Bjorn Fratangelo.

Belarus’ Sabalenka, 25, had been attempting to claim a rare third successive victory at the opening major of the season.

An upset Sabalenka covered her head with a towel before storming off to the locker room.

When the world number one returned a few minutes later, she received a warm ovation from the 15,000 fans on Rod Laver Arena.

