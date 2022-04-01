Bandits Kill Two, Kidnap Several Others in Kaduna State

Two people have been killed and others kidnapped during an attack by bandits on the Ungwar Bulus community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Channels Television reports.

Among the kidnapped victims are a woman and her four children who were taken away while they were having dinner in their home. The whereabouts of those kidnapped are not yet known.

The incident, which happened around 8 pm on Thursday, comes barely four days after bandits attacked an Abuja-Kaduna bound train at Dutse forest also in Chikun Local Government Area. The incident led to eight death and injury to 26 others.

The latest attack has thrown residents of the Ungwan Bulu community into fear.

Many of them gathered in groups to mourn the deceased and abduction of their loved ones while calling on the government to improve security in the area.

Kidnapping for ransom is a reoccurring decimal in Kaduna State. Bandits abduct people from their homes, farms, and even on the roads. This has made the residents live in perpetual fear and helplessness.

