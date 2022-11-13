Benin Monarch to Obi: We Want Leader With Nigeria’s Interest at Heart

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday said, as an apolitical royal father, he was interested in a Nigerian leader with the nation’s interest at heart.

He spoke when he received the LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, in his palace in Benin City.

The monarch sought to know whether Obi actually rejected a land that was given to him. He also asked if the LP candidate would not be tempted by the allure of public office.

The monarch maintained that the Benin throne, right from time immemorial, had remained apolitical as he is the father to all, saying he blesses and advises all who seek political position and others.

Responding to the monarch’s questions, Mr Obi said it was true that he actually returned the land given to him.

On the question of resisting temptations that associated with office, he said he and his running mate would do all in their power to resist and fight corruption in the country.

Earlier, Obi who said he was in his palace with his team to seek the monarch’s blessings as he embarked on his campaign, said the forthcoming election should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments but on competency and one who could deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

He said his government would leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

He also promised to end nepotism in the country and ensure that women and youths would never go hungry.

