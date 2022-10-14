BREAKING: ASUU Suspends Strike After Eight Months

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has finally suspended the strike it embarked up on February 14, 2022.

The union ended the strike following intense negotiation with the government, especially talks led by the House of Representatives under the leadership of Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, its Speaker.

ASUU went into a long meeting after discussions with the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

After discussions, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, had said the union could call off its strike in a few days.

“In a few days, we will put this strike to an end. Let all of us working together and the members of the House of Representatives working together, put a beautiful end to this thing we have started so that every Nigerian will be proud that we have the universities we can be proud of.

“We also extend our appreciation to the President for intervening in the ASUU strike. And I want to appeal that in future we should not allow strike to linger. Strike should not go beyond two days; if the way the National Assembly has intervened, if we had done that long ago, or those in charge of Labour and Education had done exactly this, we would not have stayed more than two or weeks on the strike.

“Strike is all over the world, UK, U.S. all over, but they don’t allow it to last. So, once again, thank you very much and we hope that working together, in the next few days, we can put an end to this particular imbroglio in the Nigerian educational system,” Osodeke had said.

Although ASUU is yet to make public its decision to call off the strike, a member of the union from UNILAG, confirmed the news early Friday.

