Strike: Planned FG’s Meeting With Varsity Lecturers Postponed

The proposed meeting between the Federal Government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), earlier scheduled to be held today, has been postponed.

President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, confirmed that the meeting will no longer be held as announced by the Minister of Education on Friday.

Although no reason was given for the postponement, the meeting is now expected to be held on Wednesday, August 28.

Public University lecturers under the auspices of ASUU had last week threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over what they described as the unwillingness of the Federal Government to honour the 2009 renegotiated agreement.

The notice is part of the resolutions reached at the national executive council meeting of the union, which was held at the University of Ibadan a weekend before.

The demands of ASUU include welfare matters, funding for universities and the need to stop the proliferation of universities across the country

The planned meeting was to prevent another ASUU strike.

