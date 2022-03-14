Why We Extended Strike by Eight Weeks – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities extended its ongoing strike by eight weeks as the Federal Government has failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action within the four-week warning strike, Punch reports.

President of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke, made this known in a statement made available on Monday.

Osodeke noted that the National Executive Council during their meeting on Sunday concluded that they would give the FG eight weeks to address all the issues “in concrete terms” so that students would resume.

The statement partly read, “NEC acknowledged the intervention efforts, in various ways, by patriots and friends of genuine national development (students, parents, journalists, trade union leaders, civil society activists etc.) to expeditiously resolve the crisis which•Govemment’s disposition had allowed to fester.

“However, ASUU, as a union of intellectuals, has historic obligations to make governments honour agreements.

“NEC, having taken reports on the engagements of the Trustees and Principal Officers with the Government, concluded that Government had failed to satisfactorily address all the issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action within the four-week roll-over strike period and resolved that the strike be rolled over for another eight weeks to give Government more time to address all the issues in concrete terms so that our students will resume as soon as possible.

“The roll-over strike shall commence by 12.01am on Monday, 14th March 2022.”

