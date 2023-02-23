Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: Biafran Agitator, Simon Ekpa, Arrested In Finland

Published

Self-acclaimed Pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa. has been arrested in Finland, Daily Trust reports.

According to a Finland-based newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, the Finland authorities nabbed Ekpa at his residence located at Lahti.

The agitator was said to be preparing for a newspaper interview before he was nabbed and whisked into detention.

In a manner similar to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ekpa has been inciting violence in Nigeria from his base in Finland.

He has continuously asked South-East residents to comply with IPOB’s weekly sit-at-home order and has severally threatened that elections would not hold in the region.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Release Nnamdi Kanu to Me, Soludo Tells Buhari

Governor of Anambra state Prof Charles Soludo has appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB)...

January 14, 2023

News

Stay of Execution: Kanu Heads to Supreme Court

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given the nod to his legal team to appeal against the ruling...

November 1, 2022

News

Kanu: South East Govs Seek Political Solution

The South-East Governors Forum Sunday asked the federal government to deploy a political solution to the case of the detained leader of the Indigenous...

October 31, 2022

News

Nnamdi Kanu to IPOB: Stop Enforcing Sit-at-home Orders

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, did not direct Southeasterners to sit-at-home on 4th day of October, 2022 or any other day he is to appear in...

October 2, 2022

Copyright ©