BREAKING: Biafran Agitator, Simon Ekpa, Arrested In Finland

Self-acclaimed Pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa. has been arrested in Finland, Daily Trust reports.

According to a Finland-based newspaper, Helsingin Sanomat, the Finland authorities nabbed Ekpa at his residence located at Lahti.

The agitator was said to be preparing for a newspaper interview before he was nabbed and whisked into detention.

In a manner similar to that of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ekpa has been inciting violence in Nigeria from his base in Finland.

He has continuously asked South-East residents to comply with IPOB’s weekly sit-at-home order and has severally threatened that elections would not hold in the region.

Details later…

