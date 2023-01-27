Connect with us

BREAKING: Kaduna-Abuja Train Derails

Published

A train on Kaduna-Abuja corridor has derailed from its track on Friday.

According to an alert posted on his verified Twitter handle, Senator Shehu Sani, who once represented Kaduna North in the Senate, called on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to quickly ensure the safety of the stranded passengers of the train.

The former lawmaker, however, did not disclose the location and the time of the incident, which occurred on Friday.

Senator Sani wrote: “Kaduna Abuja Train derails; NRC please ensure the security and safety of the stranded passengers.”

Recalls that a similar incident happened last Sunday on the Warri-Itakpe rail line.

Details Later…

