Big Story

Meranda Sworn In As Deputy Speaker After Resignation As Speaker

Published

The former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Mojisola Meranda, has been sworn in as the Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

She was immediately sworn-in following her nomination.

Meranda stepped down amid the leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State Assembly.

But the crisis remain unresolved as Obasa’s removal divided the assembly and party’s leadership in the state.

____

