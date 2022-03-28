BREAKING: Terrorists Bomb Train with 970 Passengers Onboard in Kaduna

Suspected bandit terrorists have detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it, Daily Nigerian reports.

Credible sources confirmed the attack on Monday night, saying the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana.

One of the passengers who confirmed the incident in a telephone call said the attackers have surrounded the train, shooting sporadically.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” said on of the panic-stricken passengers.

There are at least 970 passengers onboard the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.

Details soon….

