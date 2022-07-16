Vice-President Osinbajo Hospitalized for Surgery

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently hospitalized for a surgical operation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Saturday evening.

“VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today,” he tweeted.

More to come…

____