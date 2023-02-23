Buhari-Osinbajo Support Groups Apologise To Nigerians, Back Atiku

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the aegis of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group yesterday declared support for the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar ahead of Saturday’s election, Leadership reports.

They also asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress and installing an administration which has brought so much anguish.

Members of the group who ditched APC for the ruling PDP, pledged to work for the success of the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket.

National coordinator of the Support Group, Hon Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza announced this decision along with other group members at a press briefing in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said, “The members of the President Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group wish to officially decamp and transmute her operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group under the directive of PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“Our group is a formidable conglomerate of political sagacious like-minded individuals made of different supporters’ group, such as: Artisan a Youth organizations. However, our membership strength now stands at Nine Million, Three Hundred and “Thirteens Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty-Six (9,313,846).

“The members of this conglomerate sincerely apologize to Nigerian, for our blind support given to the APC led bankrupt government the have failed to deliver on her campaign promise to the electorates.“ This colossal failure has caused the Nation unbearable quagmire.

“We hereby use this golden opportunity to appreciate the purposeful and profound leadership privilege accorded the group by Distinguished Senator Abubakar Mahdi and Deputy Director General, Technology and system(PCC).

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi in his admonishing statement, encouraged the group to work assiduously to end this clueless era of the APC led administration in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the group has embarked on a continuous train the trainers Voters’ Education Program, primarily designed to enhance the electoral fortune of the Atiku/Okowa campaign mercenary.

“Our members are strategically located within the thirty-six State of the Federation, including the FCT, seven hundred and seventy-four Local Government Areas and the electoral Wards spread across Nigeria.

“The said mercenary had been given requisite electioneering training that would guaranty the desired win-win result for Atiku/Okowa in the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election.

“The group’s mandate also is targeted at 93,454,008 prospective voting population in Nigeria.”

According to him, the group has so far embarked on massive canvassing and mobilization of votes for Atiku in various electoral polling units across the Federation.

He also said, “We are confident of the newly 2022 amended electoral acts which guaranty electronic transmission of A results.

“I stand to proclaim with my teeming members that the victory of Atiku/Okowa is sacrosanct, as we move into the rebirth of a New Nigeria. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.