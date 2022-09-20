Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari Yet to Fulfil Any of His Campaign Promises – Ex-PDP Spokesman

Published

Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari, has come from top to the bottom.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily said it was laughable to talk about improvement in Nigeria’s economy under the present administration.

He said, “The three major promises Buhari campaigned on have all come from top to bottom. Weather fighting corruption or fighting insurgency and improving of economy, none of them Buhari achieved.

“Under the APC administration, corruption has been liberalized. I must say it clearly and Nigerians are aware of it, in the history of this country, we have never witnessed high level of corruption as we are witnessing today.”

Ologbondiyan challenged any APC members to go to the streets and say Buhari is doing well.

He added, “Go to Area One Market (in Abuja) or Oyingbo Market in Lagos and say Buhari is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria.

“You failed in all ramifications, you promise security you didn’t deliver, you promise fighting corruption you didn’t deliver and the economy is the worst one, so what are you coming to tell Nigerians?”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Again, Atiku Jets Out to Europe For Business

Barely hours after his party unveiled its presidential campaign council, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar travelled to Europe yesterday...

4 days ago

News

Buhari Grants 286 Foreign Nationals Nigerian Citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja awarded Nigerian citizenship to 286 nationals, urging them to be good citizens of the country to enjoy all...

5 days ago

News

2023: Wike Appointed Into PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Tambuwal Named DG

Despite the accusations that the North has taken charge of the juicy positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has appointed the...

5 days ago

News

Buhari, APC Have Taken Nigeria From Top to Bottom as Promised – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his governing All Progressives Congress (APC), for keeping to their promise of...

6 days ago

Copyright ©