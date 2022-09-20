Buhari Yet to Fulfil Any of His Campaign Promises – Ex-PDP Spokesman

Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari, has come from top to the bottom.

Ologbondiyan, who spoke on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily said it was laughable to talk about improvement in Nigeria’s economy under the present administration.

He said, “The three major promises Buhari campaigned on have all come from top to bottom. Weather fighting corruption or fighting insurgency and improving of economy, none of them Buhari achieved.

“Under the APC administration, corruption has been liberalized. I must say it clearly and Nigerians are aware of it, in the history of this country, we have never witnessed high level of corruption as we are witnessing today.”

Ologbondiyan challenged any APC members to go to the streets and say Buhari is doing well.

He added, “Go to Area One Market (in Abuja) or Oyingbo Market in Lagos and say Buhari is the best thing that has happened to Nigeria.

“You failed in all ramifications, you promise security you didn’t deliver, you promise fighting corruption you didn’t deliver and the economy is the worst one, so what are you coming to tell Nigerians?”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.