By-elections: Stop Threatening PDP National Chairman, CUPP Tells DSS

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop threatening the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, over his comments on some of the bye-elections held in the country at the weekend, Leadership reports.

The CUPP made its position known in a press statement on Tuesday through its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Recall that DSS in a statement on Monday had warned Ayu to stop making what it called unguarded statements against the DSS and other security agencies in the country.

Ayu had at a political function in Owerri, Imo State, said the PDP will not use security agencies to harass and intimidate innocent citizens when it takes over from the ruling party in 2023.

CUPP, in the statement, said Ayu was right in his comment on the use of security agencies to manipulate the electoral process, especially in Imo State.

The statement reads, “The coalition of opposition political parties is not comfortable with the threat issued by the DSS to the national chairman of the PDP on a matter that is clear to all that the chairman is right.

“We urge the DSS to stay with its constitutional role of protecting lives and property in conjunction with other security agencies instead of jumping into the political arena and threatening opposition leaders.

“It is clear to all that the bye-election held in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State was heavily compromised.

“We insist that the election in that local government should be canceled.”

