CDS Not Sympathetic to Niger Delta Militants – Group

A civil society organisation, Northern Socio-Economic Recovery Team has berated some youths under the auspices of Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups for accusing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, of militarising other zones but romancing with Niger Delta militants, Leadership reports.

The Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups made the allegation during their protest march to the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, demanding the termination of a multi-million dollar pipeline contract awarded to the former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo (popularly known as Tompolo).

In reaction to the allegation against the CDS, the Northern Socio-Economic Recovery Team described the youths as misguided and ungrateful, saying they are likely being backed by those engaging in illegal bunkering and others benefitting from the security challenges in the Northern region.

In a press release signed by the convener, Yusuf Gidado, and secretary, Danladi Goni, the group said “The people that bankrolled your protest didn’t tell you the areas to concentrate. It seems your protest was bankrolled by those benefitting from the security challenges.

“As stakeholders who are monitoring developments in our region, we are appalled by their wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the military and CDS.

“Or is it that Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups is being backed by those benefitting from illegal bunkering in the country?

“The misguided youths should tell us the linkage between the pipeline protection contract awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The CDS since his appointment has visited the Niger Delta region several times and intensified the fight against illegal oil bunkers.

This has saved the country hundreds of billions of naira. Could that be the anger of Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups and those bankrolling them?”

The group said the synergy being promoted by the CDS has ensured that bandits and terrorist groups in Northern region are under fire leading to mass surrender.

“Are members of the so-called Amalgamated Arewa Youth Groups happy over the situation in Northern Nigeria? Are they aware it will take us decades to recover from the banditry and insurgency that has plagued the region?

“We are beginning to think they are being sponsored by those who are angry with ongoing successful military operations in the region,” it added.

