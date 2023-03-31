Connect with us

Smoke Out ISWAP, B’Haram From Hiding, CDS Orders Soldiers

Published

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, has asked troops in the counter-terrorism operation in the northeast to smoke out Boko Haram and its rival, Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) from their hideouts, The Sun reports.

Irabor gave the charge to soldiers and officers of the Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, while addressing them yesterday, at the operation’s headquarters in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“What you are doing is to see that we bring all the vestige of Boko Haram and ISWAP to an end, but before then, we must ensure we smoke out all Boko Haram/ISWAP from their hiding places,” he declared.

He asked the troops to go after the terrorists in their various enclaves and camps in the northeast. He said the Commander in Chief (President) was glad with the troops’ successes and noted that the successes recorded in the counter-terrorism operation in the region was possible due to troops’ commitment and resilience in using the training they received for the operation.

“The great successes wouldn’t have been possible without your sacrifices, professionalism and resilience,” he said.

He had earlier held a meeting with the commander, component commander and other senior officers in the theatre. The CDS visit was operational and was expected to be in two other states, including Kaduna.

